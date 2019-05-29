[May 26, 2019] Last Sunday morning, my Pastor, Reverend Doctor Larry E. Campbell, of Pasadena First AME Church, preached on a topic taken from an old song entitled, “Enjoy Yourself, it’s later than you think.” He referenced his message from Biblical scripture in Ecclesiastics 9:9-12. I could really relate to the message, in light of the fact that I had recently lost two good friends, David Dewey Richardson and Jaylene Mosley.

David was an usher at our church and the founder and owner of Merit Cleaners in Altadena. Jaylene was a Real Estate developer and operator in the Pasadena, Altadena area. Through the years, both have been great supporters of community organizations and events, individuals, our youth, and local business groups. They will be greatly missed.

David passed away after suffering from an extended illness. Jaylene passed away suddenly in a few short weeks. “But by the grace of God, there go I.”

Many of you know that I suffered a stroke in January. I spent 4 months in three hospitals and one independent living facility. I received medical treatment and intensive therapy, before being able to come home and now continue physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy on an outpatient basis. My therapists say I’m doing well. I promised my wife that I could walk without the walker. In February, I put down my walker and walked like God wanted me to around the house.

I must confess that I’ve had a couple of falls but, thank God, I did no further damage to myself. I’m improving daily and blessed to have my family’s love, support and care. I’m pleased with my progress and look forward to regaining the full use of my limbs. I’m very grateful to my Pastor, church family and friends for their prayers.

Sunday’s message was a reminder to enjoy life to the fullest because after we are gone, there are projects that we can’t ﬁnish. Speciﬁcally, the scripture in Ecclesiastics 9:9 says:

“Live joyfully with the wife whom you love all the days of the life of your vanity, which he has given you under the sun, all the days of your vanity: for that is your portion in this life, and in your labor which you take under the sun.”

I’m not a 100% back yet, however, keep watch on this space. It is reserved for future articles, which I’ll send from time to time, as I am able.