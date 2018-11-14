Donald Trump Insulting and Bullying Black Women

The names of Michelle Obama, April Ryan, Yamiche Alcindor, Abby Philip, Mia Love, and Brenda Snipes have joined the ranks of Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of Florida in receiving insults from the so–called President.

The new targets of Trump’s rage are further evidence of his racism and a special brand of hatred for Black women. We can only guess why. Maybe it relates back to Omarosa. Maybe his maid or babysitter fed him some bad food, or he didn’t get to have his way with someone in the past. or they told him his stuff was tiny. Someone told me they called him, “Little Dickey.” You never know about what goes on in the mind of an idiot.

I am an April Ryan fan. When her book, At Mama’s Knee, came out to book stores, I rushed right out and bought my copy. It is a prize and would make a great gift for Christmas or for some young woman. Trump in response to one of her recent questions called her nasty and a loser. At one point he told the veteran White House correspondent to sit down. It seems clear who the nasty one is and based on the results of the recent midterm election where the Republicans got their hats brought to them by a large number of women, he’s the loser.

He insulted Myeshia Johnson, a Gold Star widow who Trump couldn’t remember her deceased husband’s name. He responded to Abby Philip, another White House correspondent, who asked a question about his decision to replace Jeff Sessions with Matthew Whitaker, that it was a stupid question. Seems to me that was a stupid response. He told Mia Love, the Utah Congresswoman, “Too bad you lost,” implying it was because she didn’t support him.

We all know he always tries to ﬁnd a reason to insult our beloved Maxine Waters. He calls her low intelligence. I think this is the deﬁnition of reﬂection; and begs the question of who has low intelligence. Brenda Snipes, a reporter from Broward County Florida, was insulted when she merely asked about a recount of the votes in Florida. Trump took the time and effort to insult her and the Black woman in charge of counting the Broward County votes.

It seems that the President wants to move us backwards to a time when we couldn’t vote or walk on the same sidewalk with whites without bowing down. That party is over and his power will soon be over as we approach the 2020 elections.

I divert my attention to a subject that should be of importance to all African Americans. Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick refusal to stand for the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. An article written by Shaun King of the New York Daily News called, “Why I’ll never

stand for the Star Spangled Banner Again” informed us that there is a third verse of the Star Spangled Banner. The song was written in 1912 as a poem. It was made the national anthem under Woodrow Wilson in 1931.

(ten years before I was born in 1941).

The unused third verse celebrates slavery. It goes as follows: No refuge could save the hireling and slave, from the terror of ﬂight or the gloom of the grave. And the Star Spangled Banner in triumph doth wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

King’s article ends saying that he was joining Rosa Parks and Colin Kaepernack saying they stood up for human rights by sitting down. I’m joining them on behalf of Black women everywhere.