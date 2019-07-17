CLUE-Clergy, Laity United for Economic Justice Feel Faith Leaders’ Message to Immigrants: “Sanctuary Congregations Doors are Open”

Responding with indignation at the threat of raids and the continued attacks to the immigrant communities, including the horrible mistreatment at these detention centers of children, about a dozen religious leaders step up to offer their congregations as a place of refuge to defend the most vulnerable.

The following quotes were released from a few of the pastors who have opened up their doors to those brothers and sisters who are feeling afraid and scared at this very moment:

“Offering sanctuary is a fairly ordinary act of humanity in the face of extraordinary acts of inhumanity. This is quite literally an instance of domestic terrorism – our president and government using fear as a weapon for political purposes. Our message to those who are being terrorized is that love is greater than fear … and at All Saints Church you will always ﬁ nd love in the most tangible ways possible,” The Rev. Mike Kinman, Rector, All Saints Episcopal Church, Pasadena, CA

“As a Pastor, I have an obligation to care for the people of our community. This includes not just the members of our congregation, but all of the larger community. As those persons in our community who are undocumented are under attack by our government, our faith require us to care for them.

“Mr. Trump and all others in his administration: Be ashamed of yourselves. Stop terrorizing the millions of law-abiding immigrants and refugees who have come to our country. Get about the urgent work of addressing Global Climate Change, which poses a lethal threat to all humanity and stop terrorizing people for political gain,: Rev. Fred Morris, Pastor, North Hills UMC Hispanic Mission

The following congregations publicly declared sanctuary: North Hills United Methodist Church, Pastor Fred Morris; All Saints Episcopal Church, Pasadena, Rev, Mike Kinman; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Long Beach, Pastor Nancy Fausto; Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bell Gardens, Pastor Maria Elena Montalvo; Echo Park United Methodist Church, Pastor Frank Wulf; First Baptist Church of Maywood, Pastor Ada & Melvin Valiente; Church of the Epiphany, Father Tom Carey; United University Church, North University Park, USC Neighborhood. Rev. Dr. Sunny Kang.