Classic American BBQ Menu will be Featured at Pasadena Senior Center’s Fourth of July Celebration

Celebrate our nation’s independence with a Fourth of July luncheon Wednesday, July 4, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.

The Scott Pavilion will be decorated colorfully for the occasion as everyone enjoys classic barbeque and all the ﬁxings.

Entertainment and music for dancing will be provided by the Great American Swing Band, sponsored by the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts.

The cost is only $10 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $12 for non-members of all ages. Pre-paid reservations can be made at the Welcome Desk or online no later than Tuesday, July 2.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is a donor-supported organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.