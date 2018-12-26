PASADENA, Calif. –Dr. Austin J. Minnich, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics at California Institute of Technology (Caltech) will kick off 2019: Year of Science for the Pasadena Public Library at Linda Vista Branch, 1281 Bryant St. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Professor Minnich will present “Citizen Scientist: Climate Change in the Library” and demonstrate the processes at work on our planet with live experiments right in front of you. In 2011, Professor Minnich received his doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He was appointed Assistant Professor at Caltech in 2011 and has received several awards including the National Science Foundation CAREER award (2013), Ofﬁ ce of Naval Research Young Investigator award (2015), and the Ofﬁce of Naval Research Director of Research award (2017). Professor Minnich is also founder and Principal Investigator of the Minnich Group, http://www.minnich.caltech.edu/.

For more information on this and other upcoming science programming events planned, contact Robin Reidy at (626) 744-7278 or rreidy@cityofpasadena. net or Deborah Niblick at (626) 744-7278 or dniblick@ cityofpasadena.net.