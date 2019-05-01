Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Pasadena Senior Center

The Cinco de Mayo ﬁesta at Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., will be a fun affair with plenty of Mexican ﬂair Saturday, May 4, from noon to 2 p.m. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.

Vibrant decorations will adorn the Scott Pavilion as guests enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine, and dancing by Sol de Fuego Folklorico Dancers.

The cost is only $10 for members and $12 for non-members of all ages. Bring your familia and amigos! Prepaid reservations are due at the Welcome Desk or the Pasadena Senior Center website no later than Thursday, May 2.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is a donor supported organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.