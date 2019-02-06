Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Kicks off Annual Valentine’s Day Card Drive on CHLA.org

Party City has pledged $1 for each card sent before Feb. 14, up to $25,000, for CHLA’s Helping Hands Fund

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) will travel back to prehistoric times for its annual Valentine’s Day card drive, which kicks off today on CHLA.org.

Because Valentine’s Day is a very special day at CHLA, the hospital is inviting supporters and friends to send its pediatric patients a special dinosaur-themed holiday greeting card. The two-step process is so easy and only takes a couple of minutes. First, go to chla. org/Valentine and choose a card bearing one of three dinosaur images — a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Stegosaurus and a Triceratops. Second, write a personal message of cheer to a patient. For each card with a message sent from Feb. 1-14, Party City has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $25,000.

Hospitalized kids are unable to attend school parties or exchange Valentines and thus, miss out on getting to celebrate the holiday with friends and classmates. These special greeting cards and thoughtful, kind words lift CHLA patients’ spirits and let them know how much people care. In past years patients have received Valentine’s Day cards and good wishes from the Los Angeles community and international supporters from Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia!

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a nonproﬁt pediatric health care organization dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. CHLA is one of only 10 children’s hospitals in the nation — and the top-ranked pediatric facility in California — to be named to the prestigious U.S News & World Report Honor Roll for 2018-19.

As a pediatric charity of choice, the hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and visit our blog for families (CHLA. org/blog) and our research blog (ResearCHLAblog.org).