Celebrating Black Music Month and Beyond: Karen A. Clark – A Motivated Musician with a Mission

In the spirit of Black Music Month celebration, I recently enjoyed the production: “Deﬁning Moments” presented by the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival under the direction of Co-Founder and President, Adele Barnes (www. lawtf.org) and hosted by Anna Maria Horsford and Ted Lang. I was mesmerized by the performance of solo actor/vocalist, Karen A. Clark. She was amazing! Karen’s upcoming project: Love Stories: Tales of An African Queen will be in Pasadena on Sat., July 6 at 8 pm. Karen’s personal story was documented during the following interview.

Diane: When and how did you start performing?

Karen: I started performing in Germany in the 5th grade. That is signiﬁcant because the production and the process of getting into the play taught me courage and resolve. I was casted as “Heidi”, and was the only non-White principal character. At the ﬁrst rehearsal, a big stink was made by some of the adults about me not being White. Heidi was most certainly White. The “casting director” teacher insisted I was best for the role based on the audition. My parents got involved; always stood up for our rights; and at the end of the day, I played Heidi in this huge school production on the Air Force Base. We ran for several weeks. You know the armed forces have always loved the arts lol. But it was a big ﬁght and a big deal and it fueled my thirst for performing arts. I had already been in ballet and tap for some years.

Diane: You are an actor and vocalist. Which one do you prefer? Are you doing both in the Love Stories project?

Karen: I am an actor and vocalist. I prefer to combine the two. My one-woman theatrical show “The Women” most recently at the Ivy Sub-Station in Culver City includes several songs that tell pieces of the story. I grew up doing musical theatre with the Sons Ancestors Players, the Resident Black Theatre Company at CSUS for many years under the direction of T. Michael Gates.

Diane: What was your inspiration to do this type of project?

Karen: In 2014, I listened to 64-year-old Diana Nyad at a City National Bank leadership meeting after she swam Cuba to Florida. She (Diana) said she had awakened a few years earlier and wondered would she die at age 60 like her mother? If so, would she be satisﬁed with all she had done up to that point or was there more? She had attempted this several times; would she leave it there or go for it again?

Diane: How is it different from previous projects?

Karen: This Project is very personal. Each piece in the set is a piece of my story, my journey up to this point. Some is funny, some emotional, some poignant, some hilarious; but all very grown up; contemporary, and very honest. This project is different and special because it is a reﬂ ection of where I am at in my life spiritually, physically and mentally.

I was hugely inspired. My husband had passed unexpectedly at age 50 in 2008; followed by my Mother, Brother, and several other relatives in the span of about 4 years. I had completed 2 CDs but hadn’t really promoted them adequately after my husband died. Like Diana, I decided not to leave it there. In 2016, while geared up for a 3rd CD with renewed energy in my Project, I heard Jo Ann Jenkins at the Variety Inclusion Summit about age discrimination of those over 50 despite the economic power they hold. As a marketer and a corporate leader, something struck me about wasted opportunity in more ways than one.

Diane: What are your thoughts regarding women retirement and aging?

Karen: Something amazing happened. The Lord started speaking to me about my own power, setting an example for others. I think society has created this norm that says people are less useful at a certain age; then they become silenced because nobody is listening to them unless they have a public forum. Many “retire” when there is still so much to be offered. Decades of knowledge, skill, and talent has been amassed and can be deployed toward that dream, that thing, that creative venture you always wanted to do, be it travel, cooking, designing, teaching or helping others. We have so much to give.

Diane: As a woman of African descent, what opportunities and or challenges have you encountered?

Karen: As a Black woman having traveled all my life as a military brat; personally; and for corporate business domestically and internationally; and as a corporate marketer by trade; and a business owner on the side, I am keenly aware of the issues, obstacles, and successes of women and people of color. The issues are multi layered and ingrained in our society at varying degrees depending on who you are; and where you are geographically. There is no one answer; it seems as if everyone has a pain point. But what I do know is that art, love and creativity can heal so much that ails us. Music is a bridge. Come see my show and let’s have some fun!!!!