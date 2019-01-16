Celebrate Black History Month February 18 at Pasadena Senior Center

Members and non-members of the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., are invited to a Black History Month celebration Monday, Feb. 18, from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The event, sponsored by the Pasadena Senior Center Ebony Ladies of Distinction, will celebrate African American culture with a luncheon of soul food consisting of fried chicken, sides and desserts, live entertainment by JazzZone and more.

The cost is only $6 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $8 for non-members of all ages. Pre-paid reservations are required at the Welcome Desk no later than Friday, Feb. 15.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported nonproﬁt agency that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.