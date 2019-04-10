Careers of the Future – Full STEAM Ahead!

The 4th Annual Career STEAMposium was recently held at Pasadena City College. Over 200 students took advantage of this program that exposes middle school to community college students to professionals in all aspects of STEAM, provides hands-on STEAM related activities and ensures conversations and networking with the STEAM Professionals.

This workshop is important because students of today are studying for unknown careers of the future. With technology advancing at an increasing pace, careers in STEAM related ﬁelds are in great demand. The only constant that our students are guaranteed is Change.

In order to address this and help our youth be prepared for the careers of the future, they must be exposed now to opportunities in STEAM.

During the day, the students attended two of ﬁve workshops where they learned the journeys of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math Professionals in each workshop. In this setting, they asked questions and learned how they too could one day aspire to be anything that they want.

Feedback from one student was, “I really appreciated when I introduced myself to Dr. Scott, Dr. Murphy and everyone else. They made me believe in myself more as I want to be a cardiothoracic surgeon. I’ll be reaching out to them.”

Another student that attended the Math Workshop said that he learned how he can better himself and had a great time learning how Math is in everything. Another student with a passion for math, stated his passion has been reinforced, and he looks forward to it growing. One of the guest speakers, Ed Magee, works for Fender. He explained how math impacts music, and one lucky attendee went home with a Fender Guitar.

Part of the day included Hands-On Activities – Robotics, Virtual Reality, Cal Poly Pomona SAE Race Car and Rocket Lab. Students experienced the danger of driving and texting with AT&T’s Virtual Reality It Can Wait simulation. Students learned about the award winning rocket and car built by students at Cal Poly Pomona. Some local Robotics programs were also represented. One student comment was, “I got to know more on how robotics works and it was really interesting.” Students in previous years have been inspired to start a Robotics Club at their schools after attending this event.

Exposure is truly the key. If we want students to be interested, we need to help them learn what they don’t know.

The day ﬁnished with small networking groups where the students asked questions of the Workshop and Hands-On Activities representatives in a more intimate setting. Overall feedback was this event opened eyes and the students are interested in learning more as they possibly pursue careers in STEAM related ﬁelds.

This event that prepares our workforce of the future for the jobs of the future is sponsored by The Boeing Company, Northrup Grumman, Southern California Edison, AT&T, Pasadena City College, the Gamma Zeta Boule Foundation, the Pasadena/Altadena Ivy Foundation and the Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.