California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley partners with the City of Duarte and City of Hope for Family Holiday Tree Lighting and Fiesta on Dec. 5

This free community event takes place on the main campus of City of Hope in Duarte

Duarte, Calif. – Nov. 19, 2018 – California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) partners with the City of Duarte and City of Hope to showcase its bright and talented students in an original holiday production at the city’s annual Family Holiday Tree Lighting and Fiesta. The community is invited to enjoy a festival atmosphere surrounding the lighting of the city’s ofﬁcial tree, including food trucks, holiday-themed crafts and games, student performances and Santa Claus himself! This family friendly event is free to attend and takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. on the City of Hope main campus (1500 E. Duarte Road., Duarte, CA 91010).

“In keeping with the City of Duarte’s long standing holiday tradition of having an annual tree lighting, we look forward to presenting with City of Hope and CSArts-SGV, a holiday spectacular of even greater excitement, display and performance,” said Duarte City Manager Darrell J. George.

“We are excited to launch this holiday tradition with our partners at the City of Duarte and City of Hope,” said CSArts-SGV’s Dean of Arts Abbe Levine. “We expect this event to grow each year, and hope it becomes a family tradition that draws crowds from throughout the San Gabriel Valley.”

A pre-show performance warms up the celebrations, featuring CSArts-SGV’s Philharmonic Strings, Jazz Combo and Vocal Arts Ensemble, as well as the Duarte High School Concert Band and Duarte Dance. The mainstage performance is a holiday-themed musical, “The North Pole Players,” performed by CSArts-SGV cross-conservatory group, FUSION.

“CSArts-SGV values both community and institutional partnerships, which demonstrate to our young artists the signiﬁcance of becoming involved citizens, as well as contributing professionals in their respective fields,” continued Levine. “Our students are greatly looking forward to performing for the community at the city’s holiday tree lighting.”

The CSArts-SGV performance is generously sponsored by Sanford Productions, Santana Cycles, Inc., Carol and Edward Wong, Sierra Family of Dealerships and Ford Printing and Mailing.

For additional information and to register, visit duarteholidaytreelighting. eventbrite.com.

California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) provides a creative, challenging and nurturing environment that offers bright and talented students unparalleled preparation for higher education and a profession in the arts. CSArts-SGV is the ﬁrst satellite school to open in a network of public charter schools being established by the California School of the Arts Foundation, an organization created to replicate the award-winning, 30-year model established by Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA).