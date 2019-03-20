Altadena based professional bird guide, Luke Tiller, will discuss native California Hummingbirds on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at Pasadena Public Library’s Linda Vista Branch, 1281 Bryant St. Of the 350 species of Hummingbirds worldwide, about six of them can be found regularly in Pasadena. These amazing avian dynamos often weigh less than a teaspoon of sugar and yet some species undertake an annual migration that covers thousands of miles between their wintering grounds in Mexico and their nest sites in Alaska. Discover more about the lives of these astonishing little birds, learn how to identify the species in Pasadena and how to attract them to your yard using feeders, plantings or a combination of the two.

Originally from London, England, Luke Tiller transplanted to the United States in 2003. As a professional hawk watcher he has traveled the world to witness raptor migration. He has experience counting raptors in North America, Europe and the Middle East. Tiller has written about birds and birding for publications both in the US and in Europe including Audubon Magazine, Birdwatch Magazine and ABA’s Birding Magazine. Since 2012, he has sat on the Hawk Migration Association of North America Board and chaired their Tours Committee. Tiller is currently based in Altadena, employed as a professional tour guide by High Lonesome Bird Tours and Wildside Nature Tours and also serves as a board member of the Pasadena Audubon Society.

For more information on this and other upcoming programming events planned, contact Robin Reidy at (626) 744-7278 or rreidy@ cityofpasadena.net or Deborah Niblick at (626) 744-7278 or dniblick@cityofpasadena.net.