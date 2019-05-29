CA Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA) Celebrate 90th Anniversary

More than 300 delegates from all over California met recently at the Los Angeles Hilton for the CalRTA Annual Convention and Delegate Assembly. President Irene Wetzel opened the convention with a warm welcome. Delegates completed the business of the Association, including the election of new state leaders, as well as, reviewing and approving the state budget.

Pasadena/Foothill sent a delegation of 8 to represent Division 1. Those attending were: Carol Jones, Division 1 President; Susan Goff, State Secretary; Lily Cooper, Area Government Relation Chair; Shirley Wolf, Delegate; Katherine Ellis, Delegate; Myrna Perry, Alternate Delegate; Gwen McMullins, Alternate Delegate; and Elvira Dowling, Member at Large.

Participants attended workshops focused on legislation, technology, senior issues, and social media. One of the popular topics was how CalRTA is aspiring to incorporate high-tech and cost-saving communication technology in its committees and business operations. David Walrath, Legislative Advocate, gave updates about happenings in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. that will impact California retired educators and public education. The convention was closed by incoming President, Dr. James L. Mahoney.

For more information about the convention go to website: www.calRTA.org.