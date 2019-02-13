C2 Education Southern California Area Locations to Hold Presidents Day Free Practice Test Event

C2 Education (C2), the nation’s fastest growing network of subject tutoring, SAT ®, ACT® and PSAT® test prep and education support centers will have a free practice test event, on Presidents Day, February 18th. With the SAT and ACT tests coming up in March and April, it’s a great time for students to become familiar with the SAT or ACT material and learn where improvements are needed. New participants will also receive a free college planning session from a C2 expert and learn where they can improve to score big on test day.

One of the top factors for college admissions ofﬁcers is the SAT/ACT score, so students need to make sure that they can achieve the highest scores possible. C2 Education is a leader in the college test prep ﬁeld and has helped tens of thousands of students improve their test scores over the past twenty years.

Through C2’s ﬂexible teaching environment which provides individual instruction from a variety of tutors and their true mentoring of students, C2 sets itself apart from other options in the test prep space. All students who take the free test will also get a review of their practice test results, which will let them know exactly where to focus their efforts for the upcoming tests. Space is limited, so students can reserve a spot by visiting C2’s test day registration page. C2 Education has locations in Anaheim Hills, Brentwood, Calabasas, Cerritos, Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, Dublin, Eastvale, Fullerton, Glendale, Irvine, La Cañada, La Crescenta, Laguna Niguel, Los Angeles, Mission Viejo, Monrovia, Newport Beach, Northridge, Palos Verdes, Pasadena, Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, Sherman Oaks, Thousand Oaks, Torrance and Yorba Linda

C2 Education (http://www.C2education.com) was founded in 1997 by David Kim and Jim Narangajavana, two Harvard students offering private tutoring programs from their dorm room. Now one of the nation’s leading Tutoring, Test Prep, and College Admissions Counseling organizations, the company has grown to over 180 centers nationwide serving 12,000 students and their families each week. C2 utilizes a unique approach that combines individualized instruction, customized proprietary curriculum and dedicated education experts to create a personalized experience that enables students to master their speciﬁc tests and subjects. C2 Education is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/c2education and Twitter at twitter.com/C2education.