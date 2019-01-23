Google the deﬁnition of “wisdom” and it says it is “The quality of having experience, knowledge and good judgement. “ When we have experience, and knowledge regarding something, we are equipped to make better decisions about it. Add to that good judgement and we are likely to have a very good outcome. Wisdom is a good trait to have. So much so that the Bible tells us that God will give us wisdom “generously “ if we ask for it. (James 1:5) It is wise to be prepared for the things that we will encounter in this life. One of those things is our homegoing.

Not many want to talk about or face the inevitable until they have to. It is understandable to shy away from the subject. We want to focus on living not death. But it is wise to face the reality that death is a door that we all will walk through one day. And we hope that day is many many moons away. It is wise to face it long enough to prepare for it.

You may be surprised at the number of people who are unprepared or at least under prepared ﬁ nancially for a death. This is such a hardship for those left behind. Most families want to celebrate the life of a dear departed loved one. Be the celebration large or small, there are costs associated with it. If you are one that doesn’t want to talk about preparing, know that your closest loved ones will be left with the burden. Be considerate and wise.

Preneed funeral planning is an opportunity to let your ﬁnal wishes be known and to establish a means to pay for your services in advance. It’s very helpful to give detailed instructions to your family.

And it is equally, if not more important to have funds or insurance in place to pay for your services. Your family mortuary has Counselors available to guide you through this process.

It is one thing to do your preneed planning and it is another to let someone know where your paperwork is. Be sure to tell someone where and what you planned. Our Counselors give our clients an extra copy of their arrangements to give to a family member or friend.

We can be so private with our affairs, but we need to trust someone with information regarding what we have planned.

Preparing in advance helps your family avoid extra stress, delays, conﬂicts, and ﬁnancial hardship.

Consider the experience you or others have had because of unpreparedness. Meet with a preneed Counselor and gain knowledge about your options and opportunity and most important use good judgement. Be wise!

(Call today for a free preneed planning consultation.)

[Gail Valentine Taylor, M.S.W., Woods-Valentine Mortuary, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave. , Pasadena, CA 91103, woodsvalentinemortuary. com, (626) 798-8941]