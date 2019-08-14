Baseball, Basketball, Football, or What???

With your kind permission, I will reminisce about my childhood. The month of August was reserved for baseball. The Pennant Races were heating up, and we were hoping that our favorite team would get into the World Series. Also, for the most part, we did not have cable television or cell phones.

Now, like most sports fans, I am feeling overwhelmed. Will the Dodgers tie with the Yankees for the best record in baseball? That would normally be the focus of our attention. However, for reasons known only to them, their main focus seems to be keeping themselves off of our television screens. They have the kind of team that every fan would want to see, but most of them cannot do so.

So, if we cannot have baseball, that is not a real problem for us, since we still have football. For a few years, we did not have a professional football team, Miraculously, the Rams returned to Los Angeles, and the Chargers moved here from San Diego. Be honest now did anyone think that was going to happen? Not only are they here, bu they both have dream teams which are likely to be in contention for the Super Bowl, so both teams bring a lot of excitement with them.

Almost forgotten in this excitement are the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans. Both universities have had exciting teams and more stars then are in the sky. However, as unbelievable as it is, neither team is doing well. None of us saw this coming and it is not only unexplainable, but it is also unbelievable. It was not that long ago when wars would stop so that the various armed forces could watch the games.

Unbelievably, the great football teams of both the Bruins and the Trojans have disappeared. Since I was a Trojan, we always had a great running back, and we were usually in the Rose Bowl. We also had our prancing equine mascot. This great white horse would prance around the ﬁeld, whenever USC scored a touchdown. The scored so many that he would get tired, but he had we did not complain. Life was good! We all wonder if these teams will ever be as glorious as they once were?

Also, luckily for us, we have King James, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard to ﬁll this void. The Clippers have become a powerhouse, and the Lakers have resurrected themselves. The Clippers and the Lakers will have a televised match on Christmas Day this also makes us believe in Santa Claus.

King James has announced that the Lakers will have an organized practice on September 28, 2019, at the Wynn Hotel, in Las Vegas. This is a voluntary practice, and the players will pay their own expenses. King James is providing the leadership and motivation that the Lakers organization needs if they are to return to their glory days. I expect to be there and to give the Readers a comprehensive report on most, but not all, of the activities.

