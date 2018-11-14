Aveson Leaders – Lead

The students of the Aveson Global Leadership Academy (AGLA) participated in the 2nd annual College Campus Crawl. Over 50 students attended this campus road trip, and all of them participated in an event that changed their lives. The trip lasted a week, and they visited a total of nine campuses. The schools they went to were: Sacramento State, UC Davis, UC Berkeley, California College of the Arts, University of San Francisco, Saint Mary’s, San Francisco State, UC Santa Cruz, and California State Monterey Bay, in that order. There were also extra curricular locations such as Scandia Amusement Park, the Capitol State Building, the California Academy of Sciences, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Fisherman’s Wharf, and Pismo Beach. Some highlights of the trip were staying in a northern California hotel and peanut butter pancakes available in the breakfast bar.

An even younger group of AGLA students impacted our local elections by cheering on Altadena voters as they exercised their civic obligation at the polls. The students created Global Voter buttons and posters in the classroom of Ms. Brown, Middle School Advisor. The youth wanted to give community members incentives to continue the voting tradition. Brown led the students to the Altadena Senior Center to thank voters for the good job of voting. The children encouraged the midterm voters to take the change that their vote could make seriously.