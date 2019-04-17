Assemblymember Holden’s Statement on Governor Newsom’s Wildﬁre Task Force Report

Today, Governor Newsom released his Strike Force Report Wildfires and Climate change: California’s Energy Future. Assemblymember Chris Holden released the following statement:

“The Governor has outlined the signiﬁcant issues and we all recognize the magnitude of the problem. What’s clear is that we need all hands on deck. That means coordinated concrete action at all levels of government to make sure we have a safe, green, and reliable electric grid and to prevent catastrophic wildﬁres.

All stakeholders will have to sideline their agendas and step up as Californians to fix this problem, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and do the hard work necessary. At the end of the day, we need stability in our utilities to keep the lights on.”