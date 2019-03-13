Assemblymember Holden’s Dual Enrollment Legislation Passes Assembly Higher Education Committee

Assemblymember Chris Holden’s legislation, Assembly Bill 30, that ensures dual enrollment opportunities remain available to students, passed unanimously in the Assembly Committee on Higher Education today.

“With the rising cost of higher education that widens the achievement gap, we need to ﬁnd more ways to make college more affordable and accessible,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “Dual enrollment is a proven strategy that creates pathways to college and gives opportunities to students who might never have thought it would be possible to go to college.”

Assembly Bill 30 would extend the College and Career Access Pathways (CCAP), ﬁrst established by Assemblymember Holden’s legislation in 2015, past its current expiration at the end of 2021, and ensures dual enrollment opportunities remain available to students who are not already college bound or are underrepresented in higher education. The new legislation will also streamline the process for developing CCAP agreements between community college and K-12 districts.

Dual and concurrent enrollment provides high school students access to college-level coursework. In some cases, students earn both high school and college credit for the same course depending on approval from local school and community college governing boards.

“Dual enrollment will increase the number of college graduates, reduce time and money spent for college, and help close the achievement gap,” said Holden. “This bill is a win for students and their families.”