Assemblymember Holden’s Bill on Assurance of Voluntary Compliance Signed by Governor

Governor Newsom signed Assemblymember Chris Holden’s legislation, Assembly Bill 669, that authorizes the Attorney General to accept Assurances of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) when settling with companies that have violated consumer protection laws.

“This bill increases accountability by ensuring that AVCs entered into by the Attorney General have the same force and effect as a stipulated judgement,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “This bill expands the tools available while still holding private companies that defraud California residents accountable.”

AVCs are written documents that are subject to Court approval, and AB 669 will permit the Attorney General to use AVCs to resolve consumer protection actions. When agreeing to an AVC, the defendant is assuring the Attorney General that they will comply with the law and the terms of the settlement.

“AVCs are often used by our sister states to resolve multistate consumer protection investigations,” said Holden. “Allowing our Attorney General to also accept AVCs will enable him to work more effectively as part of multistate coalitions, thereby conserving time and resources.”