Assemblymember Holden Accepting Nominations for Annual Woman of the Year Celebration

Assemblymember Holden has opened up the nomination process for his annual 41st Assembly District’s Women of the Year and Women of Distinction celebration.

“For 30 years, in recognition of Women’s History Month, the Legislature has honored the achievements of women throughout California during the annual Woman of the Year celebration,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “I invite everyone to visit my website and nominate a woman who they believe should be honored for her positive impact in our community.”

The district’s Woman of the Year will be invited to the State Capitol to be introduced on the Assembly Floor and be given a special resolution honoring her contributions to the community and the state. A Women of Distinction from each city in the 41st Assembly District, and the Woman of the Year, will be recognized at Holden’s Annual Spring Open House in March.

Nomination forms are available at https://a41.asmdc. org/2019-women-distinction.