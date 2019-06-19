Assemblymember Chris Holden’s Statement on Budget Agreement

Sacramento, CA – Today, the California Legislature passed the 2019-20 State Budget. The budget is once again balanced and on-time. It ensures Californian’s continue to receive the services they expect while continuing to grow our reserves to $19.4 billion, including the Rainy Day Fund to $16.5 billion. The governor and legislature still need to ﬁnalize the budget agreement which will be acted upon next week. Assemblymember Chris Holden released the following statement: “Today, the California legislature passed a balanced, on-time state budget that protects our residents and builds on the services that make California a wonderful place to live. This budget increases funding for K-12 schools and community colleges to record levels; increases student slots and ﬁnancial aid at Universities of California and California State Universities to provide more access to our world- class institutions; invests $2.4 billion to address the housing crisis and combat homelessness; and takes substantial steps toward universal healthcare. There are a number of items that will have a very positive impact on the residents of the 41st Assembly District: 1) funding for a nonproﬁt renewable energy organization that will provide solar panels and good paying jobs in Claremont and Pomona; 2) Pasadena Community College will receive funding to complete seismic improvements for the Armen Saraﬁ an Building; 3) and funding for the Arroyo Seco Water Reuse and Natural Stream Restoration Project. I am also pleased to see statewide issues that I have fought for also addressed such as, approximately$250 million for developmental disability service providers, $3 million to increase the number of speech- language pathologist being trained to serve our K-12 students, and $16.3 million for the complete build out of the Early Earthquake Warning System.”