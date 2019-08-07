Applications Now Available for 2020 Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Royal Court

Be a part of history, become an inspiration for others and receive a $7,500 scholarship.

Applications for the 2020 Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Royal Court are now available on the Tournament of Roses website. Each member of the 2020 Royal Court will receive a $7,500 educational scholarship and together they will serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community, and the greater Los Angeles area.

Royal Court members experience countless beneﬁts; becoming part of an organization dedicated to hands-on volunteerism, discovering opportunities to connect with and give back to the local community, developing public speaking skills, and growing self-conﬁdence.

All are encouraged to apply and participate in one of the initial interview sessions at Tournament House on Saturday, September 7 or Monday, September 9.

Participants are selected based upon a combination of qualities, including public speaking ability, youth leadership, academic achievement, and community and school involvement.

All individuals who participate in the initial interview sessions will receive a ticket for two people to attend the Royal Ball, a semi-formal dance hosted by the Tournament of Roses at the Pasadena Convention Center on September 21.

The Royal Court application, eligibility requirements, and additional information can be found at www.tournamentofroses.com.

The 2020 Royal Court will ride down Colorado Blvd. on the Royal Court ﬂoat in the 131st Rose Parade® presented by Honda and attend the 106th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual, both on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.