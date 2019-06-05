Angeles National Forest Supervisor Signs Monument Plan

The USDA Forest Service have completed the Land Management Plan Amendment, Environmental Assessment (EA), and Decision Notice for the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. The Monument Plan provides guidance for the Angeles National Forest to manage the area’s unique ecological, social, and cultural resources for years to come.

“We are excited to have this plan to the ﬁnish line,” Angeles National Forest Supervisor Jerome Perez stated. “The collaborative effort with our many partners has been outstanding, and we look forward to continued cooperation as we implement this plan.”

The Monument, established in 2014, is part of the Angeles National Forest and encompasses more than 346,000 acres of high-use public land. More than 17 million people live within 90 minutes of the San Gabriel Mountains, which provide area residents roughly 30 percent of their water and 70 percent of their open space.

The Angeles National Forest will now begin carrying out the Monument Plan, which will guide the planning and implementation of future projects. Projects that do not meet the direction will be updated or a project-level forest plan amendment will need to be completed.

Printed copies of the ﬁnal Monument Plan, decision notice, and environmental assessment are available at the Angeles National Forest Supervisor’s Ofﬁce. The project record is also available at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=46964. Contact Julissa Gonzalez, Acting Public Affairs Ofﬁcer at 626-574-5205 or julissagonzalez@fs.fed.us for additional information.