An Open Letter to LeBron & Magic

Gentlemen:

This message is from someone who is an admirer of both of you, and who is most appreciative of your many accomplishments. So, please allow me to start by thanking both of you for the many outstanding things that you have done both as outstanding Athletes, and as generous Citizens of the world.

I was distressed to learn that some friction has developed, as a result of Magic’s resignation as president of the Los Angeles Lakers. It was something that must have been difﬁcult for him to do, so this must be an extremely emotional time for him. It also must have been an emotional and disappointing time for you, since he did not notify you of his decision, as one would normally expect him to do.

I do believe that under normal circumstances that he would have extended this courtesy to you. However, LeBron, I hope that you will consider that Magic may have been as distraught and surprised by his decision, as you were. I also realize that he may well have been much too optimistic about what he could accomplish with the Lakers. Regrettably, they are not still the smooth organization that they were when Dr.

Buss was alive. The Lakers are now being run by a well intentioned, but ineffective group of family members and friends.

Since he is one of the most optimistic people who has ever lived, Magic thought that that these were obstacles that he could overcome. Like you, he is a man of incredible talent and determination. However, in this case, it was not to be.

I think that you were correct in being disappointed that he did not immediately notify you of his decision. However, I also hope that you will be gracious and forgiving enough to realize that this was a tremendously traumatic time for him, and that you can empathize with what he must have been going through.

I recognize that the two of you are similar in so many ways. In Magic’s case, he was not only a Championship Basketball Player and World Class Businessman, he was also a Philanthropist. In his second year in Los Angeles, he started many Charitable Events, and he has helped and inspired many thousands of young people. He did it with style, and with that wonderful smile.

Similarly, you have won many Championships, and you have generously supported many community activities, notably, the Elementary School in Akron, Ohio, which you founded and provide ﬁnancial support.

So, you are both remarkable people, who are respected and idolized all over the world. I am absolutely certain that all of the people who know and love both of you, are hopeful that this momentary emotional lapse will not destroy your friendship, or impede your mutual efforts to make this world a better place. I do know that you have Fans all over the world hoping that this is what you will do. Again, my thanks to both of you for the many wonderful things that you have done both individually and collectively. So, we are most hopeful that the two of you can get past this issue.

With Admiration and Respect, and may the Spirit of Nipsey be with you!

[John Randolph Rogers/Sports Editor Pasadena/San Gabriel Valley Journal News Email: Jorrogers@ aol.com]