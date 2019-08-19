Altadena Women’s Network 8-19-2019

Congratulations to Altadenan Jill Adler-Moore, a renowned microbiologist and professor emerita at Cal Poly Pomona, who was honored for her research, leadership and years of mentorship during a Cal State LA BioSpace event celebrating emerging entrepreneurs. Altadena Now has the story.

Jen Hoffman starts this week’s Americans of Conscience message with a Helen Keller quote: ““Alone, we can do so little. Together, we can do so much.” She then asks, “Have you ever seen or heard of children playing with a parachute, each one holding on to its edge, using their shared effort to toss colorful balls into the air? Not everyone has, so it’s a fun image to conjure up. It’s also a great metaphor for democracy.”

The Wild and Wonderful Women of Altadena, hosted by Historical Society Of Crescenta Valley, Monday, August 19, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta, 4845 Dunsmore Ave, La Crescenta-Montrose. Altadena has a rich history of interesting people who built a unique community in the San Gabriel foothills.

You have probably heard of many of the men: Zane Grey, Andrew McNally, and William Scripps, among others. But what about the women? Come hear stories of some of the women who made Altadena a welcome community for activists, free-thinkers, and unconventional people. This talk will highlight early aviator Pancho Barnes, plus a trailblazing writer, a political activist, and an intrepid historian, all wonderful women of Altadena. Presenter Daria Topousis is an Altadena resident and board member of the Altadena Historical Society. She is passionate about history – in particular telling the stories of those whose voices have been lost.

The Altadena Town Council meets on Tuesday, August 20 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center.

Sunday, August 25 from 2:30-5 p.m. at the Altadena Library Bob Lucas Branch, come enjoy ice cream, explore community resources and learn about the stories of Black, Latinx and Japanese-American long-time residents of Altadena through the sharing of oral histories. Speakers include Dolores Hickambottom, Juanita West-Tillman, Cindy Guzman, Bob Kawakka and Itsy Ota. For more information and to RSVP contact Veronica Jones.

The next meeting of the Altadena Library District Board of Trustees is Monday, August 26 at 5 p.m. in the community room.

“What’s Going on in There?” Young & Healthy will offer a 5-part educational series on your child’s brain and behavior on these Tuesday evenings from 5:30-7:00 p.m.: August 27, September 3, 10,17 and 24 at the ofﬁces of Young & Healthy, located at 136 West Peoria Street. The series is open to all who are interested in attending. Snacks, childcare and Spanish interpretation will be provided. Contact Lisa Barrios at 626.795.5166 or Lbarrios@yhpasadena.org with any questions or to RSVP.

Altadena Chamber of Commerce is at the Altadena Farmers Market on the 4th Wednesday of the month. Look for them on Wednesday, August 28.

A free household hazardous and electronic waste-recycling roundup is slated for Saturday, August 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the South Pasadena Unified School District headquarters parking lot. Entrance is at Diamond Avenue and Mission Street in South Pasadena. The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program gives Los Angeles County residents free and convenient ways to dispose of unwanted items that cannot be thrown in the regular trash. Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) is any product labeled toxic, poisonous, combustible, corrosive, irritant, or ﬂammable. Some examples include antifreeze, batteries, cleaning supplies, unused non-controlled pharmaceuticals, ﬂuorescent light bulbs, TVs, computers, and cell phones. By law, these products must be properly recycled or disposed of at a hazardous waste facility. Hazardous waste from a single home may seem insigniﬁcant; but when millions of homes across Los Angeles County use similar products, the combined effect becomes a major problem. For more information, contact the City of Los Angeles Public Works Department at (8880 Clean-LA.)