Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Paints Los Angeles Pink and Green

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® host its 90th Far Western Regional Conference, under the direction of Mrs. Carol R. Dixon, 25th Far Western Regional Director, in Los Angeles, CA last week at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, with a theme of “An Emerald Celebration of Excellence.”

Over 1,500 members attended from the Far Western Region, which is comprised of nine states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington, delivering a powerful economic impact to the local community.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is the oldest Greek-letter organization established in America by black women and was founded on January 15, 1908, at Howard University. Led by International President Dr. Glenda Glover, the organization consists of thousands of college-trained women who give of themselves to support community service projects and scholarship programs.

The Far Western Region was established in 1921 and today is home to over 3,000 graduate and undergraduate active members “Daring to Be Different” by preserving the rich legacy, traditions and sisterhood bestowed upon us by our founders.

With their theme, members renewed their commitment to their illustrious sisterhood and participated in activities such as City Tours, Personal Workshops, Leadership Trainingand Community Service Projects. The Public Meeting was one of the most spirited in recent memory. Senator and Soror Kamala Harris kick started the night with an inspiring message about the impact of the Sorority and its legacy of service. This was followed by a rich group of awardees, who exempliﬁed excellence in each of our ﬁve (5) target areas. Aside from the lively greetings and friendly banter between the Divine Nine, the highlight of the evening was the over $20,000 raised for HBCUs. Sorors and the remaining Divine Nine showed up and showed out in support of preserving our Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Fortunately, it’s not too late to get in on the action, text FWRC2019 to 44321 with your pledge.

The Gospel Brunch on Sunday featured Faithful Central Dance Ministry and musical performances by Casey J. and Jason McGee and Genesis, The Master of Ceremonies was recording artist, Major. For more information, visit www. AKAFarWest.com.