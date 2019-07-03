After a Three-Year Effort, Another Win for the Developmental Disability Community

Sacramento, CA – After a three-year legislative and budget battle to increase funding for developmental disability service providers, Assemblymember Chris Holden has claimed another victory to add more than $200 million in new state funding, in addition to the $200 federal matching funds, for a total of over $400 million for the developmental disability community. This increase will address the minimum wage disparity and help nearly 330,000 Californians living with these disabilities to ﬁnd the services they need to lead valued and productive lives within our community.

“The additional $200 million in funds is exactly what we need to retain vital services for individuals and families living with disabilities including autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disabilities while the state works on how to implement rate reform,” said Assemblymember Holden. “California is very fortunate to have many great community based organizations serving these people.”

Locally, this budget will bring several million dollars in much needed help to thousands of people with developmental disabilities living in the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding communities. These funds will enable service providers to continue their work – helping people gain the tools to become successful and productive members of our community.

“While we are very pleased with this year’s budget, we must continue to work with the Governor and Legislature to address the hardships local organizations face in complying with minimum wage laws that are signiﬁcantly higher than many other areas of our State,” said Assemblymember Holden. “We look forward to resolving this important issue in the coming year.”

Thanks to the work of these service providers, people are now living, working and thriving as members of our communities and it is essential these service providers remain open and funded at appropriate levels.