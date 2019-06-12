A Testament to the “Real Men” in My Life!

[Modiﬁed from 6/13/10] My pastor referenced a scripture from I Timothy 6:20, shich “Guard what has been entrusted to your care.”]

In reading this scripture, I was reminded about the men in my life, starting with my great-uncle Felix Flintroy, who raised me as his granddaughter, and then my father Earl Reese, my uncle Carl Newton, and my father-in-law Albert Hopkins. They’ve all passed on, but they were good examples of guarding what had been entrusted to their care.

My great uncle, Felix (who I called, “granddaddy”) always had a kind word. He was a gentle man and used to play games with me when I was little. He was a lot of fun. Although I did not have a close relationship with my father, I did respect his responsibility for staying with his family and working to take care of us, not like his father who had deserted his family when my father was very young. Uncle Carl was very special to me. He was kind and gentle, understanding and wise.

He poured love and encouragement into me as a young teen, helping me build up my self-esteem. My father-in-law was the gem of the entire family. Everybody loved him. He would make each one of us feel important in his life. He never showed any differences or partiality.

“Papa” as he was fondly called is missed by us all.

As I think of these “real men”, they were responsible men who guarded their family and they worked to take care of