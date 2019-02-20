“A Need For Closure”

Google the word “closure” and one of the deﬁnitions reads: “A feeling that an emotional or traumatic experience has been resolved.” When a loved one passes away, closure is indeed sought after at some point and time.

Saying a final goodbye to someone you care about is at least emotional, but can also be traumatic. We can experience a myriad of feelings including sadness, anxiety, regret, fear, anguish, depression, anger, frustration, guilt, loss, abandonment, etc… Grief is individual and there is no way to predict how someone will grieve. Whatever path it takes it is uncomfortable, unsettling and undesirable. As a result most people seek closure for peace of mind.

Closure brings resolve and helps us feel that a matter is settled. It helps us accept that it is ok to move on with our lives. Closure doesn’t take away the pain, but gives us a mindset or permission to make the needed adjustments that are necessary to go on. Closure enables us to accept the reality of the loss, as well.

For some, closure begins with the viewing and funeral, and ends with the interment. The traditional service allows us to honor our dear departed, express our sadness, talk about the good times, get the support of family and friends, and say goodbye. On the other end, some prefer no viewing and no service. They want to remember their loved one as they were and to move directly to burial or cremation , as soon as possible. Again it is an individual decision.

A service, traditional or memorial is the road most families take. They believe that a person’s life is worth honoring. There are cases where someone passes away and has no family or family can not be found. If they have assets, the government secures a mortuary who places an obituary in the newspaper, conducts a funeral and properly inters the body. There may not be anyone present at that service but the funeral directors, but that life is still commemorated. In some of these cases, the deceased had been estranged from family and friends for years. Sometimes loved ones see the obituary and attend the service. This certainly gives them closure, after wondering or worrying about the person for years.

There is no timeline for closure. Some need more time to accept and settle with the reality that their loved one is gone. I believe closure comes quicker when our loved one has lived a long and good life. But when their life is cut short at a young age, or die from traumatic circumstances, closure can be delayed because of the extreme emotions that accompany the loss. Some people need counseling in order to get closure. It is healthy to reach out for help if your are suffering. You can contact your pastor, or local mental health center for assistance. Also, many of our local hospitals have very effective grief support groups for children and adults.

Closure helps us to move towards acceptance of the loss or to have some peace about it. This is important as we need to be able to move on with our lives. I’m sure our loved ones would want us to do just that.

[Gail Valentine Taylor, M.S.W. Woods-Valentine Mortuary, Pasadena, California, gailt@ woodsvalentinemortuary.com. www.woodsvalentinemortuary. com (626) 798-8941.]