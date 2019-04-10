A Belated, Much-Deserved Tribute to Nipsey Hussle

I had never heard of Nipsey Hussle, so when there was an announcement on television that he had been killed, it did not make much of an impression on me. As I recall, what I heard was “Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles.”

Regrettably, for all of us, this kind of news is all too common. At this point, I am compelled to state that I do not understand, or like rap music. I consider that one of my ﬂaws, since many others seem to enjoy it immensely. Putting musical tastes aside, any murder should be taken seriously.

Then I did some research on Nipsey Hussle, and I learned that his real name was Ermias Asghedom, and his father was born in Eritrea, a Country with a population of 5 million people, and is adjacent to Ethiopia.

Nipsey was born in Los Angeles, CA, in the year 1984.He spent three months in Eritrea. While he was there, he witnessed the lifestyle of the Eritreans, The reports are that he was so inspired by this trip that he wanted to share those living experiences with those who lived in his own neighborhood. He understood that most people will learn to accept second-class citizenship, and feel powerless to do very much about it. He was working to change that approach to living.

Growing up my own experiences of being born in Texas, I do understand his ideas and his approach. When we lived there, we lived in fear of the Ku Klux Klan. They wore hoods, and as a result, their victims did not know who they were. People were afraid to report their violent activities to the police, since there was a fear that the Klan and the police were one and the same. So, we were always afraid and ever cautious about everything that we did, lest we become victims..

The habits of self-preservation have stayed with us, even after the original threats no longer exist.

So now, we are unnecessarily patient about issues that we should aggressively confront. What we can learn from his life is to work aggressively to make things better for all of us.

He saw a better world than the one that he was living in. We can take the inspiration of what he gave to us, and we can try to build on it, so that others will follow his example. We can work to make this a better place for all of us. Well done, Sir, and “Thank You!”