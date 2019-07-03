A Bar of Soap a Bath and a Toothbrush

Six youth are dead. “They are not worthy of a toothbrush, or diapers, a bath, a bar of soap and clean water to drink, because they are Mexicans or from Central America,” so say members from the Trump administration.

Congress is a nuisance to this President, and they should be ignored. He thinks he’s a king, ruling America. And I thought it was just the Central Park Five. No, he wants to rule every one and everything in America, including the Fourth of July. He wants that to be a day to honor him.

There is a song that say, “How great there are.“ 45 would believe that that song is about him. I am amazed at how many Latino’s are for Trump, in light of what he believes about Latinos. Many blacks are already anti–Trump because of the birther movement and because we can recognize a con man when we see one. Donald Trump is a Con Man. He’s proven that over and over again.

There should be no women supporting him, since he said he could grab them by the “p**sy“ and because, as he says, they want to be assaulted by him. Christians should question their loyalty to him. His behavior is not like that of a Christian except those so–called Christians who sang “ Nearer my God to the “during a lynching.” Can you say “hypocrite?”

I have not forgotten that the way America got rich during slavery was by so-called Christian farmers utilizing slave labor. That was not how I learned that Christians treat people. I am shocked and surprised at how America is now treating people. This is not even how we treat prisoners of war. And then we understand that the children at the border are being treated just so we can get the Democrats to vote for a wall.

What is also shocking is that some of the children are not unaccompanied by adults. They are separated at the border, so that Trump’s voter base will stick with him. I’ve heard that Trump’s Mar A Largo has gold plated toilets, but these Mexican children at the border need no toilets.

Voter Suppression will keep some people from voting, but it seems that voter treatment should stop millions more from voting. It’s good to hear that special Counsel Robert Muller will testify in open session on July 17, 2019. It seems that since Attorney General Robert Barr so openly testiﬁes, Mueller believes he should testify too. Thank God!

I am reminded of a line from a poem: “Truth crushed to earth shall rise again.” It will be good to hear the truth from Robert Mueller. This testimony is per a testimony of local Congressman Adam Schiff. I say, “Thank you Congressman Schiff.” By the time of the testimony of Robert Mueller we may have seen some sort of resolution to how we are treating the children. Maybe the children will have soap and a bath, tooth brushes and tooth paste.

It is clear that the Trump people are violating the law of love as instituted by Jesus Christ that requires us to love all people regardless of race color or creed (John 13: 35). And they are certainly violating the precepts in the Declaration of Independence of “All men are created equal.