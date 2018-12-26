2019 Royal Court Visit with Future Royals

PASADENA, Calif. — The 2019 Rose Queen and her Princesses will share their favorite princess stories and recent Tournament experiences as members of the Royal Court on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Pasadena Public Library’s Hastings Branch, 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd.

Future Kings, Queens and Princesses are invited to come dressed in their ﬁnery for this special visit. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera and take photos of their own prince or princess with the Royal Court.

For more information, contact Diane Walker at (626) 744-7262 or dianewalker@ cityofpasadena.net.