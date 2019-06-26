2019 MEGA REUNION For Those With Memories To Make

Everyone is talking about the 2019 Mega Reunion, and the feeling of excitement is palpable throughout the city! The event will bring together over three hundred alumni from three of Pasadena’s ﬁnest schools, Muir, Blair, and Pasadena High School, August 23-25. The Mega Reunion is being spearhead by alumni volunteers who embody the theme for this weekend extravaganza:

“Together We Make A Family”

This a public event for all alumni who graduated from 1970-1979. Others joining us for this auspicious occasion will include community leaders,educators, and friends from surrounding communities. It will be an epic event where participants can come together to celebrate and reminisce about the 70s. It also affords the opportunity to honor and recognize a number of distinguished alumni, educators, and community leaders who have made a positive and signiﬁcant impact on the City of Pasadena, and around the nation. In short, the Mega Reunion helps add a spark of passion and commitment to support our schools and community.

Tickets are $125 if you want to participate in all three days, which is a $25 SAVINGS. For those seeking to just to enjoy one or two events, single tickets are $50 for Friday Night Mix & Mingle at the Maxwell House; $75 for Saturday Night Semi Formal Dinner and Dance, along with lots of fun and inspiring entertainment at the legendary Hilton Pasadena Hotel; and $25 for Sunday Worship and Picnic at Farnesworth Park.

To purchase tickets visit: 2019MegaReunion. reunionmanager.com

For more information, or to pay by check or money order, email us at 2019MegaReunion@ gmail.com.

All tickets sales directly support the 2019 Mega Reunion’s program and activities, and a modest donation to a local non-proﬁ t organization that service children and youth.

Reverend Philis Griffin, M. Div, 2019 Mega Reunion Strategist, Blair High School Class of ’72, philiscares@gmail. com

Gracy Warren, Director of Public Relations/Marketing, 2019 Mega Reunion, Pasadena High School Class of ’75, gracy_ warren@yahoo.com