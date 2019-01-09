2019 Boss Awards and Showcase

ESP Education & Leadership Institute (ESP) is pleased to announce that its 2nd Annual BOSS Weekend, including the Showcase of BOSS and the BOSS™ Awards, is set for Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26, 2019, respectively.

The Showcase, for 200-300 area students and 20-30 business, education and sport industry professionals, will involve a day of exploration of sport and related career and entrepreneurial pathways and success strategies. Rams great Jackie Slater will deliver the luncheon keynote.

The BOSS Awards, a celebrationof the power of sport to change lives, will highlight the accomplishments of business, education and sport industry professionals including Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero; Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul (LeBron, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, et al); LBUSD Board Member Dr. Felton Williams; Dodgers’ VP of External Affairs, Naomi Rodriguez; Fox Sports’ Marcellus Wiley; the Marriott’s Imran Ahmed and a TBD LA Chargers’ executive.

Our BOSS Weekend is the annual fundraiser for year-round and multi-year “process” we call BOSS™ that responds to the fact that nearly ¾ of the boys of color here in Southern CA (and in most urban centers across the country) are exiting high school WITHOUT MEETING

4-year college entrance requirements.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite. com/e/boss-awards-tickets-51364948945. Only ticketed guests will be permitted at the event. To consider opportunities to support (ad, table, sponsorship, in-kind donation) the annual fundraiser, please go to https://www.espeli.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/BOSS-Awards-Deck-2019. pdf ESP Education & Leadership Institute is a 501c3 nonproﬁt organization whose mission is to leveraging the power of sport to help our boys, especially those of color, look beyond organized sports and provide knowledge, habits and guidance for them AND their non-athlete peers to achieve success in college and career, in every industry and profession, with particular emphasis on STEM, critical thinking/writing and related ﬁelds. For more information, please visit www.espeli.org.