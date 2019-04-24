On Saturday, April 13, 2019, the Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., (PAC) and the Pasadena Delta Foundation, Inc., in collaboration with numerous community partners, presented the 16th Annual Young African American Women’s Conference for girls in middle and high school at Pasadena City College (PCC). This year’s theme was “Faces of You: Young, Gifted and Black” and the event provided an opportunity for over 350 girls and their parents/guardians to explore their special talents and interests; identify resources and tools to succeed in college; heighten their awareness of career options; and learn about relevant life issues. All participants received conference materials, numerous give-a-ways, breakfast, lunch and numerous ways to win great door prizes, including a several electronic device gift cards.

Lynnette West-Cater, President of PAC opened the conference with greetings from the Sorority. Soloist and PUSD Board Trustee, Michelle Bailey led in the singing of “Lift Every Voice”. A Mindful Meditation session was conducted by Ariel Macon-Richard, Licensed Clinical Social Worker. PCC Assistant Superintendent Dr. Robert Bell welcomed the audience to the campus. Congresswoman Judy Chu and Dominick Correy (representing State Senator Anthony Portantino) brought greetings and commendations. PAC Delta G.E.M.S. Girl, Emily Cattouse recognized Rose Princess Ashley Hackett. PAC Delta Academy Girl, Hailey Fulse introduced Keynote Speaker Miss Diddy, “Ambassador of L.A.” and CEO of the Brand Group, who presented ﬁ ve steps to success; Intentionality, Focus, Discipline, Accountability and Networking.

The conference included teen workshops presented by experts in their respective ﬁelds. The career workshops focused on social justice, education and communications, STEAM, law, entertainment and other topics. Life skill workshops covered college readiness, self-esteem, skills for cyber safety, ﬁnancial literacy and healthy relationships. The parent forum, presented by Dr. Phlunte Riddle, Shawn Brinkley and Alicia Green offered information on college ﬁnancial aid, the impact of pop culture on teens, safe teen social media tips, how to raise socially conscious teens and other related issues. During breakfast and lunch, DJ LaLa Land provided entertainment.

The girls also experienced the afternoon session with featured speaker, Dr. Taisha Caldwell-Harvey (Dr. Tai), AKA the Black Girl Doctor. Dr. Tai gave a motivation message which provided three secrets to living your best life; 1) your joy is your power joy, 2) plan to succeed instead of trying to avoid failure and 3) you can grow your brain.

Participants visited exhibitors from the community, business and educational entities for various careers and resources for educational, career and lifestyle choices.

Sponsors and partners, making the day possible included: Pasadena City College, Panda Cares Foundation, Inc., Kaiser Permanente, City of Hope, AIDS Health Foundation, Congresswoman Judy Chu, Tournament of Roses Foundation, YWCA – San Gabriel Valley, State Senator Anthony Portantino, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, U.S. Bank, City of Pasadena – Department of Water & Power, Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Lee, Pasadena-San Gabriel Valley Journal Newspaper and Pasadena Uniﬁ ed School District.

The 16th Annual Young African American Women’s Conference Planning Committee was made up of a group of very committed community volunteers, led by the event Co-Chairs– Melinda Campbell, Britanny Lewis-Porchia and Dr. LaTasha Nesbitt.