Zeta Tau Chapter Continues to Bring Uplift to Families

Saturday, December 16, 2017, Zeta Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., continued its traditional Fathers and Families Initiative and Clothing Drive in Pasadena in partnership with the Communities 4 Children, Inc., Inland Valley Uplift Foundation, Inc., and Zeta Tau Foundation, Inc.

Clothing and other dry goods where only a fraction of what the Brothers of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., collected. “This is only a small portion of what we have collected,” said Basileus Johnie Drawn. “We have a truck load of furniture and other household items to be donated,” he added.

When all is said and done, more than $4000 to $5000 of goods and services will have been donated to the surrounding communities.

In addition to this seasonal clothing drive, the Chapter is engaged throughout the Southern California area in programs and activities that bring uplift to children and families. They include a focus of mentoring and helping to ﬁnd job opportunities for youth in the Inland Empire and Los Angeles as well as its annual pre-Father’s Day “Rose Bowl Walk” coordinated each June by Harold Reese and family.

“Our Fraternity participates in many activities that involves bringing uplift to the family,” said James Wilson, Chairman of the Zeta Tau Chapter Fatherhood Initiatives Committee. “We are committed to helping to close the gap of father absence in the life of their children, especially young boys,” he said.

Another program offered that focuses on families is the Chapter’s initiative that is intentionally directed toward youth and their parents.

Wilson said, “On March 3, Zeta Tau Chapter, in partnership with other organizations and universities will conduct its 9th Annual Youth Leadership Conference at the University of La Verne. “We are expecting at least 400 students plus fathers, mothers and guardians,” he said.

The conference promises to be much larger than before. Wilson says many different opportunities will be offered to parents as well as the youth to ﬁnd information and knowledge that will help them in pursuing their educational, ﬁnancial and/or vocational goals.

For additional information about the conference contact James Wilson at inland.ivuf@ yahoo.com or call at (909) 923-8100.