YWCA Pasadena Girls’ Programs Receive $10K Economic Mobility Grant

The YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley’s Girls’ Empowerment Programs have received a $10,000 grant from Bank of America. These programs included the YWCA Pasadena’s TechGyrls and Express Yourself! after-school programs, and Girls Empowerment Summer Camp.

The YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley is a non-proﬁ t organization that focuses on the mission of “eliminating racism, empowering women” through girls’ after-school and summer programs, and Adult and Senior Technology Classes, providing women and girls in the Pasadena-Foothill Valley community with the tools and support to achieve their goals.

The Bank of America grant will be used to support the YWCA’s Girls Empowerment after-school programs and Girls’ Empowerment Summer Camp, which provide girls with opportunities to explore the ﬁelds of STEM, art, and literature, learn about and visit institutions of higher education, and become active citizens in their community.

With this support the YWCA will be able to gather supplies for science experiments, 3D printing projects, art projects, ﬁeld trips, and guest speakers for these programs.

“The YWCA is very grateful and excited to receive this grant from Bank of America. Their support will make a signiﬁcant difference on the activities that we are able to provide and will expand the types of opportunities for growth for the girls in this community,” said Jessica Kubel, Executive Director of the YWCA Pasadena.

“Bank of America has a clear mission to help make ﬁnancial lives better, and one way we do this is by working with nonproﬁts like the YWCA who provide valuable leadership development and education to young girls in Pasadena-Foothill Valley to help them succeed later in life. Together we can empower girls and young women to achieve their goals and set a path for ﬁnancial growth,” said Raul A. Anaya, Los Angeles market president, Bank of America.

If a girl you know could benefit from the after-school programs at the YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley, please visit their website at www.ywca-pasadena. org or call their ofﬁce at (626) 296-8433.

About the YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley: The YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley began over 110 years ago to meet the needs of girls and women in Pasadena. Our programs address the mission of the national YWCA organization, “eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.” More information about the YWCA is available at www. ywca-pasadena.org.

At Bank of America, our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors is critical to fulﬁlling our purpose of helping make people’s ﬁnancial lives better. Our commitment to growing our business responsibly is embedded in every aspect of our company. It is demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our customers, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocate groups, such as community and environmental organizations, in order to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at, and connect with us on Twitter at @BofA_News.