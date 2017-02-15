Black News

Los Angeles – CA on Saturday, February 18, 2017, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena, located at 160 North Oakland Avenue, the American Women for International Understanding Los Angeles County Chapter and Hope in Life Foundation invite all community members to join this brunch forum. This is an opportunity to network with like-minded women, interact with important women’s rights leaders and advocates, listen to personal stories, engage in crafting strategic implementation for global solutions for women’s rights. The Women’s Voices for Women’s Rights Forum Brunch will feature from left to right: Sharon Shelton, Vice President, Y.W.C.A. of Greater Los Angeles; Somali Fiske, Women’s Leadership Mentor; Rosa M. Fregoso, JD, Board Director, National Latino Business Women Association – Los Angeles; Valerie Coachman Moore, President/CEO, Coachman Moore & Associates; Barbara Doux, Principal, Barbara Doux Photography; Mirvette Judeh Maaytah, Board Director, Arab American Civic Council and Joanne Kumamoto, Principal Partner, Kumamoto Associates . These dynamic women will sound their voices as panelists and contribute to the Q & A for guests.

The admittance and buffet brunch fee is $30.00. Complimentary parking is available on Madison Avenue, 2nd driveway. For additional information and R.S.V.P. contact awiulacountychair@yahoo.com (323-331-1398) or hopeinlifefoundation@gmail.com (949-284-6730).