Women of Achievement – don’t miss it!

Only a few more weeks for the tenth anniversary of honoring the Pasadena area women. This year is a special event as we continue to give honor and thanks to women who have given their talents and skills to Pasadena. We will honor women in education as representatives of all the educators in the community at Brookside Club House, in Pasadena, CA, Saturday, April 14th, at 9am.

Over the past ten years we have celebrated women in ministry and medicine, women in business, women with a heart for girls, and women dedicated to church work. Our “Queens for a Day” included Pasadena’s African American pioneering women such as First Black Realtor, First Black School Teacher, and First Black School Principal. Other honorees over the years included women who head social organizations such as Jack and Jill, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Phi Delta Kappa, the Deltas, the Links and Women in Action.

Our keynote speakers have been inspirational informative and educational. They have included the Dynamic Dr. Rosie Milligan, television Judge Mablean, motivational speaker, Jewel Diamond Taylor, Dr. Gerda Govine, Mother Love, and Trudell Skinner, the First Lady of Metropolitan Baptist Church.

We have never short changed the breakfast crowd. In addition we have presented entertaining talent which have included Saxophonist Ron Brown, Blues performer Brother Yusef, Roscoe Owens’ Jazz Zone, and soloists’ Retha Robinson, Chelsea J, Candace Lacy, Allisonne Crawford, and Koday Turner.

Past honorees have included: 2008 – Journal Cover Honorees (Pre-Breakfast): Trudell Skinner, Gay Parker, Jacqueline M. Jacobs, Myra Booker, Ellen Lee Ligons, Phyllis Curry, Argola Haynes, Lena L. Kennedy, Rochelle Branch. 2009: Michelle Obama, Dr. D. Marie Battle, Ruthie Hopkins, Arzella Valentine, Celeste Dry-Drake, Renatta Cooper.2010: Charmayne Mills Ealy, Jack & Jill, Kelly Lawson, Phi Delta Kappa, Gwen McMullins, The Deltas, Elise Mallory, AKA’s, Yolanda Oliver, The Links Alison Moses, Women In Action. 2011: Dr. Karen Guinn, Pastor Gladys Jackson, Ms. Bea Martin, Dr. Wendy Woods, Dr. Frances Harris, Dr. Micheline McFarland, Dr. Katrina Eagilen, Dr. Reta Floyd, Pastor Yvonne Williams-Boyd, Rev. Betty Grifﬁ n Keller, 2012: Dr. Gerda Govine, Attorney Marlene Cooper, Arnetta Tolley, Katy Townsend, Debbie Rainey, Carolyn Roddy, Gail Valentine-Taylor, Samella Yarbrough, 2013: Ms Marie Foster, Ms. Mildred Lewis, Ms. Regenia Moses, Ms. Juanita DeVaughn, Ms.Mildred Hawkins, Dr. Allie-Louise Almore Randle, Ms. Delano Robinson, Dr. Mae Cowan, Ms. Versie Mae Richardson, Ms Lois Richard, 2014: Patricia Williams, Ruby Bourne, Gwen Buchanan, Jennie Beard, Carrie Darkwa, Lois Tusan, Phlunte Riddle, Evelyn Epps. 2015: Rachel Thomas, Nicole Ford, Rhonda Graves, Patricia Duff Tucker, Tanya Cobb, Cherika Larane, Yvonne W. Hill, Taneka Shehee, 2016: Melinda Campbell, Valerie Newman, Heather Bourne, Trudell Skinner, Rhonda Trotter.

In all, these women represent a large Black Pasadena’s leadership class. They fill our economic empowerment, our mothers, sisters, and teachers. They lead us but they are also the driving forces behind everything we do and all that we accomplish to stage who we are.



This year’s agenda includes some of the same talented names in all categories with some surprises. Our Keynote Speaker is our own Dr. Pamela Powell and Dr. Rosie Milligan who will give the Invocation. We will provide entertainment and will add eight women achievers to our list of honorees. They are: Dr. Frances Caple, Ms. Gloria Clay, Ms. Pamela Hughes, Ms. Tonita Fernandez, Ms. Tonya Davis, Dr. Meriam Stewart, Ms. Donnetha Wallace, and Ms. Naima Olugbala.

We invite all the community to join us on Saturday, April 14th. Come out and break bread with these dynamic women at The Journal’s 10th Annual Women of Achievement Breakfast. Your presence says, “thank you” for all you have done for our community. Come out and bring your girls to meet these dynamic role models.

To reserve your seats, contact The Journal ofﬁce at 1541 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA, Monday through Thursday, 9am – 5pm. Email: Journal@ PasadenaJournal.com, phone: 626-798-3972. (Please note, the ofﬁ ce is closed on Fridays.) Tickets at $45 each are currently available and may be obtained by phone, email or in person. Credit cards accepted.