Will the Real Men Please Stand Up

Many women do not want me to give advice to men for fear that the men will become empowered to put an end to women’s devices and inappropriate behavior that have ruined the lives of many good men, and which have caused men to be unable to form healthy, wholesome relationships, even with nonconniving women.

But it’s time for a no-holds-barred dialogue on romance and ﬁnance.

Women have accused me of going for the jugular vein, but I say it’s time for a frank conversation that’s far overdue between the battle of the sexes about romance and ﬁnance. I am presenting this information as an author, counselor, and minister.

What Women Are Saying About My CD on Romance and Finance—

“She is giving men ammunition to treat us worse than they are already treating us.”

“She must not read the whole Bible, because it says that a man is less than an inﬁdel if he does not take care of his family.”

My response is: “The side I am on is called the right side. I am giving men the ammunition and the authority to take their rightful place; and to teach their sons by their actions how to be a real man, not a wimp who yields to women’s every demand out of fear that she will not have sex with him. I am calling for real men to stand up and put an end to this vagina power. When men learn how to be real men, women will be treated better, not worse. Moreover, women are taking biblical scriptures way out of context. This scripture is pertaining to ‘husbands and wives,’ not people merely dating or shacking up.”

It’s apparent that it was God’s intent for us to have strong families. Families are the foundation of our great society. Furthermore, the scriptures give us a road map about what to do to maintain a healthy and balanced relationship amongst husbands, wives, and their children.

My intent and purpose is to help heal and mend broken relationships that have already been consummated, as well as those seeking a solid and meaningful relationship. My goal is to arm concerned people with the right information to build a solid foundation for their relationship—a foundation made of stone versus sand—that can and will be blown down by even the smallest waves and/or windstorms of life.

Far too may relationships are built on trickery, false pretenses, economic status, and social clout, and when they have dwindled away, does the excitement of the relationship still hold?

I am tired of the double standard for males and females—from the pulpit to the White House. God is calling for holiness for all. We hold conferences teaching women how to be empowered in every aspect of their lives, such as: getting tested for AIDS, knowing how to check your partner’s credit rating, etc.

Well, I am saying to the men you are expected to hold up the ﬁnances in a marriage. Your wife may decide to quit her job now that she is married, or she may be forced to quit due to sickness, pregnancy, etc. There are some things that you, as a man, must be able to do before you have sexual intercourse with a woman: Get an AIDS test; and before marriage, check your partner’s credit rating.

There are important questions that need to be answered, such as: Does your woman owe back taxes? School loans? How many babies’ daddies does she have, and how does she relate to those men? How long has she been on the job? How stable is the job market for her vocation?

In addition to these questions, men should know if the woman he wants to marry desires to have children with him; if so, when and how many? Honest answers to these questions will help a man determine whether he wants to, or should, marry that woman, now or later—or if he should just move on.

I contend that the family is important, and a healthy, balanced relationship is what a healthy family needs most. When men and women are playing to win, versus playing to not lose, we will have stronger, healthier relationships and families.

I pray that men and women stop the “us” versus “them” game, and those men and women will give high-ﬁves to more respectful, considerate, appropriate behavior toward the opposite sex.

