The inaugural workshop, “Why Turning Back Your Aging Clock Is Possible” presented by ReNewology, was ﬁlled to audience capacity. This new nonproﬁt, based in Pasadena, was created to translate science into a communitywide program centered on activities that foster fun with longevity practices.

Pasadena physicians presented the following topics: “What Long-Lived Communities Taught Us” by Dr. Mauro Zappaterra; “Set a Goal for Age Reversal Now” by Dr. Beauty Swe; “Walking Method for Weight Loss and Rejuvenation” by Dr. Kuo and Dr. Popejoy.

The program also included “Youthing beyond Aging for All Generations” by ReNewology Executive Director Jayme Sachii, featuring a panel of area residents who shared their personal stories of age reversal.

The oldest panelist, Clara Satterfield, says she feels considerably energized and revitalized, thanks to the program. She is so improved at age 91 that she’s been named the ReNewology team walking captain for adults nearing their 100-year mark.

Living an active, fulﬁlling life well into our 90s and beyond may be much easier than most people think, particularly when healthy shifts are made through each decade of life, starting as early as your 20s and moving forward to 90-plus years. says Dr. Swe, ReNewology Director of Lifestyle Medicine.

Future ReNewology workshops will explore longevity and wellness routines that foster fun for men and women of all ages in Pasadena. Observing life principles used by the longest-lived people in the world is one of the best ways to boost awareness of happy aging for all generations.

For more information call ReNewology.org at 626-389-2711. Ask for Linda Villalobos, Director of Community Outreach. Website www.renewology.org