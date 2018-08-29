Another musical icon has left us. Some portions of our lives were set to the lyrics and beats of Aretha’s songs over the last several decades. In speaking out about her musical talents it has often been said that she did it all: gospel, jazz, soul and even opera! She will be eulogized in grand fashion this weekend by many notable persons – fellow performers, statesmen (and women), ministers, and many others. While this is all well and good, the question arose early on after her death was announced: where is Aretha’s will? While she might have done it all musically, it will be a sad epitaph if she did not take care of business and leave a solid estate plan.

Following the death of Michael Jackson (“MJ”) nearly a decade ago, I wrote the following: “Even though MJ and his contributions to music will go down in history, his death left the same issue to be dealt with by his survivors as the one our survivors will deal with when we die: what will happen to all of MJ’s worldly possessions?” Inquiring minds now want to know: what will happen to all of Aretha’s worldly possessions? As for MJ, he left a detailed estate plan consisting of a will and a living trust. Much of it was made public and, so far as we know, his wishes are being carried out. This is especially wonderful since it is estimated that his estate is now worth much more than it was when he was alive.

A couple of years ago, we were waiting to learn the estate plan of another deceased musical icon – Prince. As it turned out,

he had no will. I have not read or heard that a will has been produced for Aretha Franklin either. When a person dies without a will, the default laws of the state of the person’s residence will determine who inherits the estate. These default laws are called the laws of intestate succession. In Aretha’s case the default laws may yield the exact result she would have liked. Since she was unmarried and survived by four children, her children will share equally in her estate. The default laws applied in Prince’s case yielded a result he probably never would have wanted.

Because Prince had no wife or children, his estate will likely be divided between his seven siblings (the sister that shared the same mother and father as well as the six half-blood siblings that only shared parentage with either the father or the mother). The many charities and causes he supported while living will get nothing and it remains to be seen what his siblings will do with their fabulous windfall. Another fact in Aretha’s favor is that, as a woman, there won’t be the usual issues of parentage. When a man is involved, sometimes people “come out of the woodwork” claiming to be a child of the deceased. Prince’s siblings had to contend with people claiming they were fathered either by Prince’s father or Prince himself.

It is well known that artists and celebrities often neglect the business side of life. Maybe they are just like some of the rest of us – they don’t want to think about their own mortality and carry on as though they will live forever, even in the face of a terminal illness. What about you? What will be your estate planning epitaph?

© 2018 by Marlene S. Cooper. All rights reserved.

(Marlene S. Cooper, a graduate of UCLA, has been an attorney for over 35 years. Her practice is focused entirely on estate planning, estate administration and probate. You may obtain further information at www. marlenecooperlaw.com,

by e-mail at Marlene@ MarleneCooperLaw.com, by phone at (626) 791-7530 or toll free at (866) 702-7600. The information in this article is of a general nature and not intended as legal advice. Seek the advice of an attorney before acting or relying upon any information in this article).