Black News

John Lewis is a Congressman from Georgia. He is a part of the Black Congressional Caucus (BCC) which includes Congresswoman Maxine Waters, from California, and Congresswoman Barbara Lee, from Georgia. They are 48 members strong. They speak for and represent Black America. They have been relatively quiet about the President elect Donald Trump, until last week.

The Primary words came from John Lewis, the “moral center of the Congress”, when he said that Donald Trump, is in his opinion, is not a legitimately elected President of the United States, having conspired with Russia, and others, to help defeat Hillary Clinton. Lewis, a former lieutenant for Dr. Martin Luther King was almost killed on the Edmund Petus Bridge where he was beaten nearly to death by the Alabama State Police, in 1968, marching for the right to vote.

Now he says it isn’t fair what Trump did, apparently conspiring with our enemy to defeat Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate for President of the United States of America. He says when we see something unfair we need to speak out and speak up for our rights. I agree.

Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee came out of a Congressional brieﬁng saying they couldn’t quote what was said in the meeting, but FBI Director Comey has no credibility. We all know what Comey did to Hillary Clinton by making statements about an ongoing investigation into her E-mails, just days before the election. Now he is saying he can’t tell the world what the investigation said about Donald Trump, because he doesn’t comment about ongoing investigations.

Trump is making noises about fake news and CNN. Need we forget he is the fake news king, having started the fake news about then presidential candidate Barack Obama being born in Kenya. Trump continued that fake news for years during Obama’s presidency, after he knew better. The intimidation, I guess he intended, didn’t work. Obama was elected and served two terms. Trump has yet to serve one term. Many believe he shouldn’t serve at all. I agree.

There are too many conﬂicts of interest with Trump, i.e., running the worlds’ biggest business, calling people out of their names, denying the press a right to speak, and working to get the Affordable Health Care Act repealed. It is amazing how many people don’t know the Affordable Care Act and Obama care are the same thing.

With 30,000,000, that’s thirty million, Americans now insured, the Republicans are again trying to repeal it and have nothing to replace it with. If they did, we would know what it is by now. Obama care allows you to get health care for your child up to 26 years old. It doesn’t allow rejection due to a pre-existing condition nor provide a limit to the amount of money the insurance company can spend on the insured. What’s not to like?

Let us not forget that Obama care is the same as Romney Care in Massachusetts. There, it was developed by Romney when he was the Republican Governor. They are the same thing with a different name.

Waters, Lewis and Lee are all part of our legacy. They are part of our legacy that we need to protect just as we would protect someone treating our woman or our children wrong. When Lewis says we need to ﬁ ght when we see something wrong, he is saying we need to protect our legacy. President Barack Obama reminded us of our legacy in his profound farewell speech to America the week of January 1, 2017. He reminded us that we are not protesting by seeking special treatment, but seeking equal treatment. We seek to share the most important title you can have in a democracy and that title is, Citizen.

President Obama said we need a new social compact emphasizing relevant education, unions and opportunity for all our people. He reminded us that we are exceptional people as long as we move in a forward direction. He reminded us that we can change things as long as we get together and work together, while chasing our individual goals simultaneously.

We have made America a stronger better place than it was when we elected our ﬁrst Black President. We just need to ﬁ ght to maintain our healthcare and keep up the ﬁght for our voting rights, while keeping out terrorists as we did when we killed Sadam Hussein, maintaining marital equality and our new relationship with Cuba.

My thinking is that everyone will witness the decline of our country, as the new President continues to act out like a spoiled kid. Ultimately, our legacy remains great because we are children of the King!