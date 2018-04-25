What is Gravity?

Dr. Michele Vallisneri, doctor of Theoretical Astrophysics, will discuss the principles of gravity on Saturday, April 28, 3 p.m. at Pasadena Public Library’s Linda Vista Branch, 1281 Bryant St.

Vallisneri is a theoretical physicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA. He received his Ph.D. in physics from the California Institute of Technology in 2002 with a doctoral thesis on “Modeling and detecting gravitational waves from compact stellar objects.” His research interests span the detection, analysis, and interpretation of gravitational-wave signals, computational physics, and the creative interface of science and art, as explored through music, visualization, and computer programs. A member of the LIGO Scientiﬁc Collaboration, of the NANOGrav pulsar-timing consortium Vallisneri also was the Deputy Project Scientist for LISA, a planned space-based gravitational-wave observatory. He recently authored an online course (Introduction to Data Analysis with Python) for lynda.com.

In 2017, Vallisneri received the NASA Exceptional Scientiﬁc Achievement Medal for “outstanding contribution to ground- and space-based detection of gravitational waves, critical to the nascent ﬁeld of observational gravitational-wave astronomy.” He is also an Elected Fellow of American Physical Society.

2018: Year of Science is sponsored by the Linda Vista Library Associates. For more information on this and other upcoming science programming events planned, contact Robin Reidy at (626) 744-7278 or rreidy@cityofpasadena.net or Deborah Takahashi at (626) 744-7278 or dtakahashi@ cityofpasadena.net.