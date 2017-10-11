“What Have You Got to Lose?”

Sports writer Jemele Hill has been suspended by ESPN cable television station for allegedly calling Donald Trump a racist. Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys football team, has given his football team an ultimatum. Jones, who about two weeks ago took a knee with his players, has now told the players they will stand for the national anthem or not play.

In North Carolina, the legislature has passed a bill that they will eliminate the vote for judges and make it a legislative appointment.

I was at a meeting of a local organization this week and the speaker proposed that we all go to a particular Black owned business because the owner had made a donation to the organization. I sat quietly as my memory of that Black business utilizes his advertising budget for only White-owned newspapers and excludes the Black owned newspaper. In my State of Black Pasadena article which prints annually, these businesses will be called out. We need to patronize Black owned businesses, especially in this era of Trump.

The Journal consistently puts more Black achievers on the front page, as well as Black Organizations, Black Sororities, Fraternities and Churches, to educate and inspire the progress of our youth and the community. Also, The Journal along with other Black Press outlets covers protests when we are discriminated against and issues that affect us.

In the October 3, 2017 Final Call newspaper, the headline was, “The Disappearing Black community: How We Can Get It Back.” The article, by Minister Louis Farrakhan, takes the reader through the end of slavery, through the twelve year of the reconstruction period where Blacks progressed mightily with the skills acquired during slavery as Engineers, Architects and Builders. The article tells how they built 60 little towns, voted in a block, and sent Black men to Congress as elected ofﬁcials.

The article reminds us about how the forward progress was stopped by the “Compromise of 1877”. Under the so-called Compromise, the Federal troops who were in the South, after the Civil War to keep the peace, were removed along with Black rights, including the right to vote, and sharecropping became a new form of slavery.

Sharecropping gave the impression of freedom but it didn’t work because we were brainwashed to believe that “the White man’s ice was colder and his water was wetter”. And so we gave all our progress back, and in some cases, we tried to give our Black back.

Too many of us reverted back to a slave mentality and said to ourselves, “Why should I trade with a Black establishment when the White one will allow me to spend my money in their place”. Sadly, rather than ﬁghting for equality, civil rights and fair treatment, those Blacks would rather go to the White doctor, to the White dentist, to the White lawyer, to a White church, White schools, have a White teacher, and choose to move from the Black community to live in a White neighborhood.

Slowly, we did move forward and, eventually, we got Barack Obama but didn’t like what he did for us and so we got Donald Trump. Trump in seeking the Black vote, asked, “What have you got to lose?” Well, under Trump we didn’t have to give our Black back. He took it back by appointing White supremacists to key governmental ofﬁces. And now we are realizing, here we go again.

Black reporters working for White media entities can’t write what they think, in spite of the First Amendment, Black ball players can’t choose how they want to protest the violence to Black people if they want to keep their jobs, our right to vote is again under attack. Under Trump, look for more losses to come.

Like sharecropping, there is a new idea that takes away some of our power. The new shiny toy is being Black but choosing to identify as “other”. That didn’t work for Adam Clayton Powell, Halle Berry or Barack Obama, so what makes today’s mixed people think that they have gotten over? In White eyes, they’re still considered Black!

I recently came across a book called, THE BLACK BOOK, published by The First African Methodist Episcopal church (1994 – 1995). It is a Directory of local Black-owned businesses. It highlights business and professional services of locally owned Black businesses. It states as a purpose: “To encourage African American businesses and professionals to press forward knowing and believing that you have a product or service that is marketable and saleable.”

Since Trump is trying to revisit the racist past, we must re-visit a past spirit of resistance by Recycling Black Dollars. I recommend that all African Americans start by re-educating themselves by reading, Maggie Anderson’s book, Our Black Year.