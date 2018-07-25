What Exactly Am I Supposed to Do?

A board member’s fundraising responsibilities are general and speciﬁc. Last week we shared three general tips. These are: know your nonproﬁt, know your role and know your fellow board members, and make your own gift ﬁrst, then ask others to join you. This week we share ten speciﬁc responsibilities.

1. Make a personal gift. Make it meaningful, more than a token gift. Your gift should be one of the largest you make each year, and should reﬂect your commitment to the organization.

2. Raise three times the amount that you give. Ask others to join you in giving at the same level – or greater.

3. Don’t go it alone. Work with a fundraising partner. Create teams within your board, and then add a few non-board members to your team. You don’t have to be a board member to raise funds for an organization. In fact some people would prefer to be involved with fundraising and not serve on the board.

4. Solicit major gifts. In most cases it will take as much time and energy to solicit a $100 gift as it will to secure a $1,000 gift. Focus ﬁrst on those who can give at the higher levels.

5. Host an event at your home, ofﬁce or house of worship. Make sure you have partner. Invite coworkers, friends, neighbors and family. Share your organization’s story and opportunities to get involved and give. Pay for the costs of the event;, don’t ask for reimbursement. Do this at least once each year.

6. Participate in fundraising solicitations. Accompany the executive director or development director on visits to potential donors. When appropriate, consider making the ask. Take the lead in following up.

7. Give and help secure in-kind gifts and services. These can include legal services, accounting, web design, social media, facilitation, printing, airline tickets, housing and more.

8. Cultivate potential donors. Take the time to talk with people who have the combined interest and ability to give. Share the story of your organization. Invite them to an event. Introduce them to engagement opportunities.

9. Collectively raise 10% to 20% of the annual budget. As a board, commit to raising a percentage of the organization’s budget. Figure out your strategies and methods. Put these into action.

10. Meet monthly to advance fundraising-related activities of the board. These won’t happen on their own. You need to plot, plan, report, respond, and adjust your strategies to meet your goal on time.

