What Do You Afﬁrm?

I know the title of this article might be a big question. So, let’s ﬁrst deﬁne afﬁrmations? There are statements or declarations that are created to encourage oneself.

Technically, you are declaring to YOURSELF, no one else, that you are going to do something differently or change something in your life. Like your attitude or your mind state to something more positive and focused. To make it more personal I use afﬁrmation to motivate myself. To push me to step outside of myself and learn to look forward for a brighter future.

I challenge you all this week to ﬁnd an afﬁrmation and speak it over yourself daily. Below I have shared some ones that might get you off to a great start.

I love myself and the people around me-It feels good to feel and share love. The more we acknowledge the love in our lives, the more we realize it’s there.

I wake up each morning with intention and purpose-By knowing our “whys” we connect to motivation, drive, and determination.

I am powerful in so many ways-Honor your gifts, your talents, your efforts, your achievements. Your best efforts are powerful.

I am open to abundance, joy, and pleasure-When we are open to positive experiences, we are more likely to recognize them when they appear in our lives.

I radiate love with smiles-Lavish your smile on the people around you and feel the love. (MY FAVORTIE!!)

Blessings! Stay Positive

Monique Thompson

Monique.thompson.96@my.csun.edu