Black News

Please allow me to start this article by expressing my admiration for those citizens who are actively involved in the protests on both immigration and the oil pipeline issues.

The day that Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell announced that his highest priority was to insure that President Obama would become a failed President is the day that we should have started a national boycott.

Elected politicians in some fringe states have the opportunities to commit all kinds of irresponsible social activities without suffering any consequences. After a senator has been elected to a six-year term, he may feel that he can be as partisan, or as irresponsible as he chooses to be without any consequences. If there are no consequences, then he has made the right assumption.

may have happened if there was a national and international boycott started against Kentucky. Just supposed what would’ve happened, if citizens of the United States and the world had stopped buying any products that were manufactured in that state. Additionally, suppose both amateur and professional athletes refused to perform in any events there, or enroll in the colleges and universities of that state. We need to note that North Carolina tried to take some Civil Rights from some of their citizens. However, the resulting boycott quickly convinces them of the error of their ways.

If that had happened, and it should have, then the citizens of Kentucky would have demanded that Senator McConnell change his policies, and made them a more constructive. In our quest to have fair and equal treatment for and, we need to review the activities of Mahatma Ghandi, Cesar Chavez, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Kneeling down, praying, voting are all things that we can and should be doing. However, because our situation is so perilous, we are going to have to be prepared to do much more.

It appears that President Trump plans on taking away many of the liberties that all of us have been enjoying. Unless the Supreme Court stops him, he can now do anything that he wants to do. A fair and impartial Supreme Court protects the Civil Rights of all of the citizens. However, he is already making plans to control the courts. So, what happens from now on is up to us! We are all going to have to be very active for the next eight years, since we have no choice!

Jorrogers@aol.com