Vote to Avoid More of “45”

We are in a period of voting. The primary is June 5, 2018. You must have registered to vote. lf you are not registered, the deadline has past (May 24). You can still register for the general election on November 6, 2018. The deadline to register to vote ln the general election is October 22, 2018. In California, we are voting for a Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Superintendent of Education and Constitutional ofﬁcers.

The importance of voting should be obvious by now, especially for African Americans. We cannot afford to get another guy in ofﬁce who calls his own people “idiot” and “moron”, and people of color even worse names. But we can vote to get someone in ofﬁce who is a smart and inspiring, like Barack Obama.

lf you don’t vote you are helping to get a government and president, like “45”. That would be a tragedy. This guy is a liar, cheater, and in the political business for himself and his family. lf we don’t vote in California, we may get someone like 45 and who believes as he believes.

45 makes me think of Fascism which is a system of government where the leader is in charge of everything for his own beneﬁt. A fascist believes Black football players need to play the game according to rules he sets even though he doesn’t own a football team. He believes that foreign affairs should be conducted according to rules he sets and that beneﬁt him and/or his family.

A Fascist believes he can harass women, borrow money and call people insulting names, with no punishment, and do whatever he wants to do. He is like a child who, because he hasn’t learned the rules of courtesy and morality, can do whatever he or she wants to do.

The tragedy here is that 45 is a result of not enough of us voting and hoping things will be OK. This guy has his daughter, a son in law, and all of his cronies making money as a result of him being elected President. He cheats America and Americans and makes money out of being elected. ln the end, he sets us back hundreds of years for his own ﬁnancial beneﬁt.

The most recent event is that he sold something to China for about half a billion dollars for his own beneﬁt. His daughter is getting products licensed to do business in China at billions of dollars, in spite of the fact that it is illegal. On Memorial Day, 45 made a speech about the soldiers who gave their lives ﬁghting for this country. He made a point of stating how great he thinks he is. l learned that great people are those who do things for others. 45 hasn’t learned that lesson. He thinks the greatest things in the world are himself and his family.

The story of the Central Park Five about ﬁve young Black and Brown men who were arrested and charged with rape and beating and a White woman in some years ago. 45 bought advertisements in newspapers asking that they be lynched. They were found not guilty. He has not apologized yet.

He was sued for discrimination against Black folks for not renting his apartments to them in New York. In another case, he was found guilty of taking students’ money, promising to educate them so they could make millions in real estate at his so-called school, and he harassed Black football professionals because they exercised their constitutional rights to protest the wrongs done to them and to their people by peacefully kneeling at a football game. l don’t think it’s in their contracts that they can’t kneel and must stand. Now he says maybe they shouldn’t be in this country.

We need to vote to avoid getting another fascist in public ofﬁce. We don’t know what he will try to do next. Maybe he will try to turn the election rules around and make it so he can stay in ofﬁce more than two terms.

One remedy to his term seems to be Impeachment, but that would only put the existing vice president from lndiana in ofﬁce. That is not a good solution, either. Mike Pence is a “Trumpite” as well, or worse. We need to get 45 and his ilk out of ofﬁce by voting. One of the last public hangings in America was in lndiana, the home of Mike Pence.

A note about Mexicans. lf we don’t help to protect the Mexicans from 45’s hatred guess who’s next.